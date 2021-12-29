Auto 2022 Honda WINNER X, with cosmetic changes, goes official

2022 Honda WINNER X, with cosmetic changes, goes official

Honda launches 2022 WINNER X scooter in Vietnam

Honda has launched the 2022 WINNER X maxi-style scooter in Vietnam. It is known as Supra GTR 150 in the global markets. The two-wheeler flaunts several cosmetic changes such as a tweaked headlight, turn indicators that are integrated into the side panels, and a redesigned handlebar cowl. It draws power from a 150cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.41hp.

The 2022 Honda WINNER X is a good-looking scooter with good tech-based features. It should rack up quite a few sales. If the model proves to be a success, the company might also introduce it in India. Once the vehicle debuts here, the competition in the market will increase to a great extent. It will rival the Yamaha Aerox 155.

The 2022 Honda WINNER X has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster, a USB charging port, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. A 'Honda SMART Key' with a secure encryption function and a remote anti-theft warning is also available.

The 2022 Honda WINNER X is powered by a 150cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 15.41hp and a peak torque of 13.5Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the new Honda WINNER X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the maxi-style scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In Vietnam, the 2022 Honda WINNER X maxi-scooter bears a price-tag of VND 46,090,000 (around Rs. 1.51 lakh). However, no details related to the scooter's pricing and availability in India are currently available.