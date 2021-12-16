Auto 2022 Benelli VZ125i, with cosmetic changes, goes official in Malaysia

Italian automaker Benelli has finally introduced the 2022 version of its VZ125i scooter in the Malaysian market. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler flaunts new graphics and gets an LCD instrument cluster as well as an LED headlight. It draws power from a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 8.4hp. Here are more details.

Benelli VZ125i is an affordably priced scooter. The introduction of its 2022 version in Malaysia should aid in attracting customers. If the vehicle proves to be a success there, the company might also introduce it on our shores. Once it debuts here, the two-wheeler will take on rivals such as the TVS Ntorq 125 and the Aprilia SR 125.

The 2022 Benelli VZ125i has an apron-mounted headlight with DRLs, a single-piece seat, a pillion grab rail, a flat footboard, an upswept exhaust, edgy body panels, and a prominent beak. The scooter packs an LED headlight, an LCD instrument console, and rides on designer blacked-out wheels. It is available in three new shades, including Light Blue, Red Brown, and Yellow.

Under the hood, the 2022 Benelli VZ125i scooter is powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The motor churns out a maximum power of 8.4hp and a peak torque of 9.2Nm.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2022 Benelli VZ125i is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. It might also get CBS for better handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front section and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

The 2022 Benelli VZ125i bears a price tag of RM 5,838 (roughly Rs. 1.04 lakh) in Malaysia. However, no details pertaining to the scooter's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.