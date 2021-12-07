Auto Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) debuts in India at Rs. 32 lakh

Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) debuts in India at Rs. 32 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 04:16 pm

Volkswagen launches Tiguan (facelift) SUV in India

German automaker Volkswagen has launched the facelifted version of its Tiguan SUV in India. It is offered in a single, fully-loaded trim. As for the highlights, the car has a refreshed look and a spacious cabin with new features. It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 187hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The new Volkswagen Tiguan misses out on a diesel engine and flaunts minor cosmetic changes in comparison to the pre-facelift model. The car has been priced competitively here and is expected to increase the competition in the market considerably. At its price point, the vehicle goes against rivals such as the Toyota Fortuner and Citroen C5 Aircross.

Exteriors The car is offered in seven shades

The facelifted Volkswagen Tiguan has a twin-slat grille surrounded by chrome, a refreshed bumper with larger air vents, and projector headlights with dual L-shaped LED DRLs. It also has roof rails, 18-inch alloy wheels, reworked LED taillamps, and "TIGUAN" lettering on the boot lid. The car is available in seven colors including, Nightshade Blue, Onyx White, Deep Black, Pure White, and Kings Red.

Information It is fueled by a 187hp, 2.0-liter engine

The 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that generates 187hp of power and 320Nm of torque. The mill is paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a 4Motion all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and flat-bottom steering wheel

The new Volkswagen Tiguan has a spacious cabin with a leather-wrapped flat-bottom steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a 3-zone climate control system, wireless charging, and an electrically-adjustable driver's seat with memory function. It houses a digital instrument console and a MIB3 touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags and ABS ensure the passengers' safety.

Information Volkswagen Tiguan: Pricing and availability

In India, the facelifted version of the Volkswagen Tiguan sports a price figure of Rs. 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is being manufactured in India and its bookings are also open.