KTM 390 Adventure Rally spied on test; design details revealed

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 07, 2021, 01:19 pm

KTM 390 Adventure Rally previewed in spy shots

Austrian automaker KTM is expected to launch a Rally variant of its 390 Adventure bike in India in the coming days. Now, a partially camouflaged test mule of the vehicle has been found testing, revealing key design details. The pictures indicate that it will have a taller handlebar, a large front cowl, and knobby tires. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

KTM is working on a Rally variant of its 390 Adventure motorbike in India to improve its off-roading capability. Thanks to cosmetic revisions, the bike will bear a hefty price tag. However, its good looks and great performance should aid in drawing out buyers. At its price point, the two-wheeler will go against rivals such as the BMW G 310 GS.

Design The bike will have an upswept exhaust and a windscreen

The KTM 390 Adventure Rally will flaunt a high-mounted headlamp assembly similar to the brand's Dakar Rally bikes, a wide handlebar, a tall transparent windshield, a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and an upswept exhaust. The bike will also pack a TFT instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and will ride on alloy wheels shod in knobby tires.

Information It will run on a 42hp, 373cc engine

The KTM 390 Adventure Rally is expected to draw power from a BS6-compliant 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 42.3hp and a peak torque of 37Nm. The motor will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety It will flaunt inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the KTM 390 Adventure Rally will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorcycle will be taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a WP Apex shock absorber on the rear.

Information KTM 390 Adventure Rally: Pricing and availability

KTM will announce details related to the pricing and availability of the 390 Adventure Rally in India at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a premium over the standard 390 Adventure priced at Rs. 3.28 lakh (ex-showroom).