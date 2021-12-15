Auto 2022 Benelli TRK 502X ADV previewed in a teaser

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 09:35 pm

Benelli teases its 2022 TRK 502X ADV

Italian automaker Benelli has teased the 2022 iteration of the TRK 502X adventure tourer on its social media handles. The teaser indicates that the vehicle will be available in a new shade and shall get different decals, switchgear, as well as an instrument cluster. It will be fueled by a 500cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Here are more details.

This year, Santa's jingle bells are ringing early! Get ready to unleash unadulterated fun in a new shade.#MaxAdventure #Benelli #BenelliIndia pic.twitter.com/dmD0fO8lzg — Benelli India (@BenelliIndia) December 14, 2021

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Benelli TRK 502X has been on sale in India since March this year. The introduction of new features and color options as part of a facelift will increase its competitiveness in the market. On our shores, the adventure touring bike sporty a hefty price figure. The two-wheeler takes on rivals such as the CFMoto 650MT head-on.

Design The bike will have a windshield and spoked wheels

The 2022 Benelli TRK 502X will sit on a trestle frame and have a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, a raised windscreen, stepped-up seats, and a high-mounted exhaust. The motorcycle will probably pack a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and ride on spoked wheels. It will be available in multiple shades including, Benelli Red and Pure White.

Information It will be fueled by a 47hp, 500cc engine

The new Benelli TRK 502X will run on a BS6-compliant 500cc, parallel twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 46.85hp and a peak torque of 46Nm.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the 2022 Benelli TRK 502X will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. Suspension duties on the adventure motorcycle will be taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit with adjustable preload on the rear section.

Information 2022 Benelli TRK 502X: Pricing

At the time of launch, the availability and pricing details of the 2022 Benelli TRK 502X in India will be revealed. However, the two-wheeler should carry a premium over the current model priced at Rs. 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).