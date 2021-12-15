Auto Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition launched at Rs. 1.7 crore

Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition launched at Rs. 1.7 crore

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 15, 2021, 08:23 pm

Porsche launches Panamera Platinum SUV in India

German automaker Porsche has finally launched the Platinum Edition of its Panamera SUV in India. To recall, it broke cover in the global markets last month. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out. Under the hood, it is available with a choice of V6 and V8 engines. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition was shown at the LA Motor show and boasts of multiple updates over the standard version. It can be ordered right now via dealerships across the country. The four-wheeler sports a hefty price tag and is expected to draw in buyers who are willing to spend a pretty penny for exclusivity. It rivals the Audi A8.

Exteriors The car has matrix LED headlights and 21-inch wheels

The Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition has a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet, a wide air vent, and matrix LED headlamps with PDLS Plus lighting technology. It is flanked by gloss black window trim, ORVMs, and 21-inch alloy wheels with a platinum finish. A raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillamps, "PORSCHE" branding on the boot lid, and black tailpipes are available on the rear end.

Information Two powertrain options are offered

Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition runs on a 2.9-liter, twin-turbo, V6 engine that makes 325.5hp/450Nm, or a 4.0-liter V8 mill linked to a 100kW electric motor that generates 680.6hp/870Nm. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed PDK gearbox. Adaptive air suspension ensures better performance.

Interiors The SUV gets a 14-speaker sound system and multiple airbags

Porsche Panamera Platinum Edition has a luxurious 5-seater cabin, featuring black upholstery with a brushed aluminium finish, "Platinum Edition" emblem, aluminium door sill guards, a 14-speaker Bose audio system, and electrically adjustable front seats. It houses a touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Multiple airbags, ABS, crash sensors, EBD, and a rear-view camera ensure the passengers' safety.

Information How much does it cost?

In India, the Platinum Edition of the Porsche Panamera luxury SUV bears a starting price tag of Rs. 1.71 crore. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the price bracket of Rs. 1.54-2.7 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).