2021 Volkswagen Tiguan to be launched on December 7
Volkswagen will launch the facelifted version of its Tiguan SUV in the Indian market on December 7, the company has announced. It was unveiled in March this year with a few cosmetic changes, a redesigned cabin, some new features, and a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine which comes linked to a 7-speed gearbox. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The upcoming Tiguan model will be locally assembled in India and will rival the likes of Citroen C5 Aircross and Toyota Fortuner. It comes with minor design updates as compared to the pre-facelift model but misses out on the diesel engine. Volkswagen India had discontinued the Tiguan SUV in April 2019 following the roll out of the more stringent BS6 emission norms.
It flaunts LED Matrix headlights
The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) features an attractive design with a sculpted bonnet, a horizontal slat grille, a blacked-out air dam, and stylish headlamps with LED Matrix technology. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, sharp character lines, and 18-inch alloy wheels with flared arches. Wrap-around LED taillights and 'TIGUAN' lettering are available on the rear section.
A 190hp engine fuels the car
The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that makes 190hp of power and 320Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
It has a touch-sensitive 3-zone climate control system
The Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) offers a 5-seater cabin with leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, 8-way powered driver's seat, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, and a touch-sensitive 3-zone climate control system. It also packs an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, the four-wheeler provides six airbags, a tire pressure monitoring system, and a parking camera.
Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift): Pricing and availability
The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 28 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the official pricing and availability information will be announced at the time of launch on December 7.