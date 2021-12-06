Auto Yamaha AEROX 155 gets a new Metallic Black shade

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 06:18 pm

New color option for Yamaha AEROX 155 in India

Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced a new Metallic Black color option for its AEROX 155 scooter in India. The two-wheeler flaunts a black shade, combined with white and gray graphics as well as a white finish on the chassis and front fender. Barring the cosmetic differences, the vehicle's mechanicals and features remain unchanged. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Yamaha AEROX 155 had debuted in India this September and received a positive response from customers thanks to its good looks, excellent features, and affordable pricing. The introduction of a new color option should further boost the vehicle's competitiveness in the market. At its price-point, the maxi-style scooter takes on rivals such as the Aprilia SR 160.

Design The scooter has LED lighting and Bluetooth connectivity

The Yamaha AEROX 155 sits on an underbone frame and has a headlight-mounted front apron, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The scooter packs a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It gets a 24.5-liter under-seat storage compartment and weighs 126kg. It can also store 5.5-liter of fuel.

Information It runs on a 15hp, 155cc engine

The Yamaha AEROX 155 draws power from a BS6-compliant 155cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, engine mated to a V-belt automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 14.79hp at 8,000rpm and a peak torque of 13.9Nm at 6,500rpm.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Yamaha AEROX 155 is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with single-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a unit swing on the rear end.

Information Yamaha AEROX 155: Pricing

In India, the Metallic Black, Racing Blue, and Gray Vermillon shades of the Yamaha AEROX 155 are priced at Rs. 1.29 lakh. Meanwhile, the MotoGP version carries a price-tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).