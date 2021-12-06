Audi A4's Premium variant debuts at Rs. 40 lakh
German automaker Audi has launched a new base variant of its A4 sedan in India. Dubbed as 'Premium,' the trim has an eye-catching design and a spacious cabin with a host of features including ambient lighting and single-zone climate control system. Under the hood, it is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TFSI petrol engine that generates 188hp of power. Here are more details.
Why does this story matter?
The Audi A4 Premium is mechanically identical to the other trims but gets a revised list of features. However, it seems quite well equipped for a base version and is expected to increase competition in the market. At its price-point, the sedan takes on rivals such as the Volvo S60, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Jaguar XE, and BMW 3 Series.
The car has LED headlamps and heated mirrors
The Audi A4 Premium has a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, a wide hexagonal grille, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, auto-folding and heated ORVMs, sharp body lines, and designer wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a raked windscreen, wrap-around LED taillights, and dual exhaust tips grace the rear end of the vehicle.
It runs on a 188hp, 2.0-liter engine
Audi A4 Premium is fueled by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, TFSI petrol engine that generates 188hp/320Nm. The mill is linked to a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox which allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-100km/h in 7.3 seconds.
The sedan gets a glass roof and six airbags
Audi A4 Premium has a luxurious cabin, featuring single-zone climate control, anti-glare leatherette upholstery, single color ambient lighting, wireless charging, electrically adjustable front seats, frameless auto-dimming mirrors, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A glass sunroof, a rear-view camera, and six airbags are also available.
How much does it cost?
In India, the base Premium model of the Audi A4 sports a price-figure of Rs. 39.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Premium Plus and Technology variants carry a price-tag of Rs. 43.69 lakh and Rs. 47.61 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom).