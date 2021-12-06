Auto Tesla launches Cybertruck-inspired electric vehicle for kids

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 02:19 pm

Tesla Cyberquad for Kids launched in the US

US auto giant Tesla has launched a 'Cyberquad for Kids' all-terrain vehicle in its home country. To recall, it was showcased in 2019. The four-wheeler draws styling cues from the Cybertruck and gets LED light bars as well as adjustable suspension. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 24.1km on a single charge.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Tesla has designed the Cyberquad in association with Radio Flyer. The latter manufactures the My First Model Y ride-on for kids and the battery-powered Model S ride-on. The mini-ATV is suitable for anyone aged 8-years and above. Despite its premium price-tag, all the units have been sold out in the US and shipping will commence in two to four weeks.

Design The vehicle has a cushioned seat and black wheels

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids sits on a full steel frame and has a futuristic design, featuring a cushioned seat, LED light bars at the front and rear, raised handlebars, and blacked-out wheels with a triangular motif. The four-wheeler mini-ATV tips the scales at 55.3kg and can bear a maximum load of 68kg. It has a length of 1,194mm and a height of 686mm.

Information It attains a top-speed of 16km/h

The Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is fueled by an electric motor linked to a 36V Lithium-ion battery that takes around five hours to be completely charged. The ATV has a top-speed of 16km/h and promises a range of up to 24.1km per charge.

Safety It gets rear disc brakes

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids is equipped with disc brakes on the rear wheels. It has two speed settings of 8km/h and 16km/h, and a reverse mode restricted at 8km/h. Suspension duties on the electric ATV are taken care of by an adjustable setup, including a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information Tesla Cyberquad for Kids: Pricing and availability

In the US, the Tesla Cyberquad for Kids carries a price-tag of $1,900 (around Rs. 1.43 lakh) and all the units have been sold out. No details regarding its availability in India are currently available.