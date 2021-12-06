Auto Komaki Ranger e-cruiser, with 250km range, to be launched soon

Komaki Ranger e-cruiser, with 250km range, to be launched soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Dec 06, 2021, 11:21 am

Komaki Ranger e-cruiser to have 250km of range

Home-grown automaker Komaki Electric Vehicles will launch a new all-electric cruiser bike in India soon. It will be called Ranger. The upcoming two-wheeler will be loaded with tech-based features, including cruise control and Bluetooth connectivity. It will draw power from a 5kW electric motor and shall deliver a range of 250km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Komaki Ranger will be the first electric cruiser bike in India and shall pack a 4kWh battery pack - the largest battery seen on an electric two-wheeler here. The upcoming motorcycle shall be priced aggressively to ensure that it becomes a competitive proposition in the EV market which is currently dominated by sporty-looking scooters.

Design The bike will have a round headlight and high-set handlebars

The Komaki Ranger is expected to have a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat with a pillion backrest, high-set handlebars, and a circular headlight as well as turn indicators. The bike should offer a reverse switch, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on wire spoke or alloy wheels.

Information It will promise a range of 250km per charge

The Komaki Ranger will be powered by a 5kW electric motor mated to a 4kWh battery pack. Though its power figures are currently unavailable, the vehicle shall deliver a range of 250km on a single charge.

Safety It will get cruise control

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Komaki Ranger might be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with an advanced braking system and cruise control for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a shock absorber on the rear end.

Information Komaki Ranger: Availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Komaki Ranger in India will be disclosed in January next year. However, the electric cruiser motorcycle is expected to carry a competitive price-tag.