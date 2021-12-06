Auto 2022 Volvo XC60 (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Published on Dec 06, 2021, 11:04 am

2021 Volvo XC60 (facelift) is priced at Rs. 61.9 lakh (ex-showroom)

The XC60 has been one of the best selling models for Volvo in India. The Swedish automaker has tasted considerable success with its SUV portfolio worldwide, including India and it wants to maintain that momentum with the XC60 (facelift). One of the biggest highlights of this updated mid-sized luxury SUV includes a turbo-petrol mild-hybrid powertrain alongside a raft of new features. Here's our review.

Volvo has shifted its priorities from a diesel-focused line-up to a petrol one while also embracing an electrified future with numerous EV models in the pipeline. For now, its mainstream models feature a mild-hybrid system which will aid in efficiency and provide diesel-like torque. This story provides a detailed overview of what the updates to the XC60 are all about.

Exteriors The car gets more chrome detailing for a premium look

It is quite easy to distinguish the XC60 with its signature Volvo chrome grille and the "Thor's Hammer" lights at the front. A closer look reveals an updated bumper design with sharper lines. The side view is enhanced by the new 19-inch alloy wheels while the rear section gets new vertically-stacked LED lights. Volvo has also added more chrome for a premium look.

Interiors The cabin has a good combination of luxury and technology

The interiors are a brilliant combination of traditional materials and a modern technology-focused dashboard. Quality levels are class best with high quality Nappa leather and chrome/wood finish used everywhere. Highlights include its vertical touchscreen and a new digital instrument cluster with configurable displays. Space on offer is impressive with cosseting seats and enough legroom and headroom. Even the boot capacity is ample at 483-liter.

Features From radar-based safety features to connected car technology

Volvo has overhauled its in-car infotainment system and it is a new Android-based unit with in-built apps and various services. Other features include connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, dual powered front seats with massage function, a 15-speaker audio system, and a 360-degree-view camera. There are also a slew of radar-based advanced driver assistance features including Adaptive Cruise Control.

Performance New mild-hybrid powertrain is refined and smooth

Underneath the hood lies a new 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol powertrain which is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Total power output stands at 250hp/ 350Nm. Standard is an 8-speed automatic gearbox and a four-wheel-drive system. The new engine feels refined and offers a linear power delivery. The steering requires minimal assistance and the ride quality is pliant.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

There is only one fully loaded trim on offer with the XC60 (facelift) and it is priced at Rs. 61.9 lakh (ex-showroom). We think the pricing is justified on account of the cabin quality, features, and the relaxed driving experience which sets it apart from its rivals. For those looking for a comfort-oriented luxury SUV, the Volvo XC60 (facelift) is a fantastic option.

What works and what doesn't Volvo XC60 Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling High quality interiors Long equipment list Class-leading safety features Refined mild-hybrid powertrain Bad Stuff: No diesel engine on offer Lack of physical buttons on the center console