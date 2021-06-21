2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 11:55 am

The GLA has always been a strong seller for Mercedes-Benz in India due to its affordability and compact dimensions. With the new-generation model, Mercedes-Benz has kept those traits intact while enhancing the luxury quotient and adding some new-age technology. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is based on a lighter platform and debuts with two powertrain options. Here's our review.

Exteriors

The new car has a more rugged appearance

Compared to its predecessor, the new-generation GLA has a more rugged appearance. It also looks visibly larger thanks to design elements like the bigger radiator grille and sweptback headlamps. There is a sense of muscularity to the design, while the rear styling is also much more attractive with a sloping roofline. The 19-inch AMG alloy wheels further add to its SUV stance.

Interiors

It is much more spacious thanks to a longer wheelbase

The 2021 GLA is much more spacious thanks to a 30mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. There is more headroom and legroom at the rear while the boot capacity is also enhanced at 495-liter. Up front, the design has been made more attractive with the twin display setup and unique design details like the turbine-like AC vents. Quality levels are also top-notch.

Features

From connected car technology to twin sunroofs

Equipment levels are easily class-best with a myriad of features being added to this new-generation GLA. The long list includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with MBUX infotainment system, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charging, twin sunroofs, 64-color ambient lighting, and powered front seats with memory function. It also gets connected car technology and seven airbags.

Performance

The diesel engine has excellent refinement along with ample power

The 2021 GLA is offered with two engine options: a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol unit which makes 163hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel unit producing 190hp/400Nm. We drove the diesel version which has a new 8-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox along with four-wheel-drive system (optional). Refinement is excellent along with a strong power delivery. The gearbox is also smooth in its operation.

Ride quality

The car has a pliant suspension and ample ground clearance

Compared to its predecessor, the new GLA has a much more pliant ride quality along with improved noise insulation. The suspension handles bad roads with ease while the ground clearance is good enough for mild off-roading. Handling has also been improved with less body roll, while the steering offers better feedback. The fuel-efficiency is fairly impressive with the diesel version returning 15-16km/l.

Our verdict

Is it worth your money?

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA starts at Rs. 42.1 lakh for the petrol version while the top-end GLA 220d version with the four-wheel-drive system will set you back by Rs. 46.7 lakh. There is no doubt that the new GLA is currently the best compact luxury SUV on offer due to its new-age features, attractive styling, generous cabin space, and powerful driving experience.