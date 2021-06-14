2021 MINI Countryman (facelift) review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Last updated on Jun 14, 2021, 03:15 pm

The MINI brand has always been about fun cars that prioritize performance and handling over everything else. That said, the Countryman happens to be their most practical offering since it is a spacious crossover with adequate ground clearance. With growing competition in the luxury compact-SUV segment, the British automaker has updated the Countryman range with a raft of new features. Here's our review.

The Countryman looks sportier with the new styling updates

The styling changes to the Countryman (facelift) are subtle but they do make the crossover look sportier than ever before. You get a revised grille along with a reworked bumper, a set of new LED headlamps, contrast-colored roof, and updated 18-inch alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a new bumper, a roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillamps which carry the unique Union Jack motif.

Interiors

The cabin has a sporty but luxurious feel

The interiors of the facelifted Countryman reflect the same exuberance as the exteriors with a funky design theme. The center console is the biggest highlight with its distinctive round shape. The quality of the switchgear and leather upholstery is also impressive with excellent attention to detail. The cabin is fairly spacious with adequate legroom and headroom. The boot capacity is decent at 450-liter.

Features

From head-up display to a premium audio system

The MINI Countryman (facelift) offers a bunch of new-age features, including an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment console, a 5.5-inch digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, 2-zone climate control, a rear-view camera, and wireless charging. It also offers paddle shifters and a Harman Kardon audio system. The 'JCW Inspired' version gets additional stainless steel pedal covers and special door sills.

Performance

The turbocharged petrol engine delivers impressive performance

The MIINI Countryman (facelift) is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine which develops 192hp/280Nm. Standard is a new 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It is quite fast with a 0-100km/h time of 7.5 seconds. The power delivery is strong and the performance never tapers off. The gearshift is also quick and responsive, while the paddle shifters further enhance the driving experience.

Handling

It has agile handling but a firm ride quality

Quite like the MINI Cooper, the Countryman (facelift) exhibits the same agile handling and feels much more sportier than its conventional rivals. The steering offers excellent feedback while being slightly heavy. The high speed stability is also impressive. That said, the ride quality is a bit on the firm side and the ground clearance is only adequate for an SUV.

Our verdict

Should you buy it?

The 2021 Countryman (facelift) starts at Rs. 39.50 lakh and goes up to Rs. 43.40 lakh for the top-end JCW Inspired variant. It is surprisingly good value if you are looking for a stylish crossover with a sportier driving experience since at this price, nothing else matches it in terms of design or performance. Overall, the Countryman is now a much more desirable car.