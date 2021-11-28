Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX concept to debut on January 3

Launch date of Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX announced

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will unveil a new concept car called VISION EQXX on January 3, 2022. The upcoming four-wheeler will have an eye-catching design and an extremely low drag coefficient. It will be fueled by an electric powertrain and shall deliver a range of over 1,000km on a single charge. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The VISION EQXX will be Mercedes-Benz's most efficient electric car with great aerodynamics and an incredible range. It will be an interdisciplinary project between the brand's various departments. If the car heads to production, its good looks and excellent performance will draw out buyers in droves. The competition in the luxury electric vehicle segment will also increase to a new level.

Exteriors

The car will flaunt narrow headlamps and a raked windscreen

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX will have a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with vents and the brand's logo, a full-width light bar, sleek headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car should be flanked by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and designer wheels. A raked windscreen and taillights are expected to grace the rear section of the four-wheeler.

Information

It will have a bigger battery than EQS

The VISION EQXX will run on a setup developed by Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, the company's engine manufacturer for Formula One. The battery will have 20% more energy density compared to the EQS and it shall deliver a range of over 1,000km per charge.

Interiors

The vehicle might get multiple airbags and touchscreen infotainment console

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX is expected to have a luxurious cabin, featuring auto climate control, parking sensors, head-up display, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel with cruise control. It should pack a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The safety of the passengers might be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, a rear-view camera, and crash sensors.

Information

Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX: Availability

The Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX will be a concept car and is unlikely to enter production. However, its design elements and technologies are expected to make their way to a production model in the future.