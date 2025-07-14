Odisha gets its first government woman driver 

In a historic move for women's empowerment, 45-year-old Sandhya Rani Majhi has been appointed as the first woman government vehicle driver in Odisha . Hailing from Suleipat village in Mayurbhanj district, Majhi's journey is one of determination and courage. "Ever since I was a child, I've been fascinated by cars and driving. It's always been a dream of mine," she said.

Career path An inspiring journey She began living her dreams by riding motorcycles, then progressed to driving vehicles. After marrying a driver in Jashipur, she started driving a taxi and got her light motor vehicle license in 2011. In 2023, she trained at the Chhatia Driving Training Centre under the State Transport Authority and obtained her heavy motor vehicle license. She even worked at a beauty parlor in Bhubaneswar due to family responsibilities.

Appointment impact Majhi drives for Commerce and Transport Department Majhi joined the state government as a driver on June 25. She now drives the official vehicle of Usha Padhee, principal secretary of the Commerce and Transport Department. Padhee praised Majhi's journey on social media, saying it "shatters gender stereotypes and paves the way for countless women in Odisha to drive change." Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also congratulated Majhi, calling her appointment a milestone in women's empowerment.