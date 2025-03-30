Kamakhya Express derails in Odisha, no casualties reported
What's the story
An unfortunate incident took place on Sunday when the Kamakhya Express derailed in Odisha.
The mishap happened near Nergundi Station, in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway.
The train, traveling from Bengaluru to Guwahati, had 11 coaches of the train derailed at the time of the incident.
Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported yet.
Information
Railways issue helpline numbers, adjust train routes
Helplines have been activated for support to those affected by this unfortunate incident, as part of the response efforts. The Railways has announced two helpline numbers for those affected by the derailment: 8991124238 (Cuttack) and 8455885999 (Bhubaneswar). Several trains have also been diverted due to the mishap. The Dhauli Express, the Neelachal Express, and the Purulia SF Express are among those diverted.
Response
Railway teams dispatched to assess and manage the situation
A railway team has already been rushed to the site following the derailment. Their main function is to evaluate the circumstances and initiate necessary steps.
An Accident Relief Train and a Medical Relief Train have also been sent for immediate aid.
The reason behind the unfortunate mishap hasn't yet been ascertained by officials.
Official statement
Odisha CM expresses concern over Kamakhya Express derailment
Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the Kamakhya Express derailment.
Taking to X, he said, "Deeply concerned about the derailment of Kamakhya Express near Nergundi station in #Cuttack. Grateful that all passengers are safe. Authorities are on-site, ensuring assistance and restoring normalcy at the earliest. Helplines activated for support."