What's the story

An unfortunate incident took place on Sunday when the Kamakhya Express derailed in Odisha.

The mishap happened near Nergundi Station, in the Cuttack-Nergundi Railway Section of Khurda Road Division under East Coast Railway.

The train, traveling from Bengaluru to Guwahati, had 11 coaches of the train derailed at the time of the incident.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported yet.