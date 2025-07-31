'Injustice tolerated...': Urvashi Rautela's Dior bag stolen amid Wimbledon visit
What's the story
Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has alleged that her luxury Dior baggage was stolen from the belt at London's Gatwick Airport. The incident reportedly occurred while she was traveling from Mumbai to the UK for Wimbledon. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share images of her baggage, flight ticket, and baggage slip from the trip. She also urged London police and Emirates Airways to investigate the matter.
Social media appeal
'Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated'
Rautela wrote on Instagram, "Injustice tolerated is injustice repeated. Our @wimbledon @dior brown baggage was stolen from the belt at @gatwickairport after flying @emirates from Mumbai during #Wimbledon." "Baggage tag & ticket above. Urgently requesting help to retrieve it." She used hashtags like 'platinum emirates member' and 'Gatwick Airport Police.' The internet had a field day with the post before she disabled her comment section.
Previous loss
Rautela had previously lost her iPhone at a stadium
In 2023, Rautela had attended the India v/s Pakistan cricket match, where she claimed to have lost her 24-carat gold iPhone at the Narendra Modi Stadium. She had tagged Ahmedabad Stadium and Narendra Modi Stadium in her post and used hashtags like "Lost Phone," "Ahmedabad Stadium," and "Help Needed." On the work front, she was last seen in Daaku Maharaj opposite Nandamuri Balakrishna.