Urvashi Rautela's Dior bag stolen amid Wimbledon visit

'Injustice tolerated...': Urvashi Rautela's Dior bag stolen amid Wimbledon visit

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:40 pm Jul 31, 202505:40 pm

What's the story

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has alleged that her luxury Dior baggage was stolen from the belt at London's Gatwick Airport. The incident reportedly occurred while she was traveling from Mumbai to the UK for Wimbledon. On Thursday, she took to Instagram to share images of her baggage, flight ticket, and baggage slip from the trip. She also urged London police and Emirates Airways to investigate the matter.