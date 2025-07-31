India's technical textile exports to UK could touch $1B

India 's technical textile exports to the UK could reach $1 billion by 2030, up from the current $240 million. The projection comes under the recently signed India-UK Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement (CETA). The deal provides 100% duty-free access for Indian exports to the UK, giving India a competitive edge over China in this sector.

Market potential Key sub-segments set to grow under CETA The UK currently imports more than $7 billion worth of technical textiles each year. Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman of the Manmade Fibre and Technical Textiles Export Promotion Council (MATEXIL), said key sub-segments such as Agrotech, Geotech, Hometech, Indutech, Packtech, and Sportech are set to grow under this agreement. He highlighted India's cost competitiveness and manufacturing strength as major factors driving this growth.

Export expansion New avenues for Indian exporters The CETA covers 99% of the UK's tariff lines. This opens new avenues for several sectors, especially technical textiles. "With the removal of tariff barriers, Indian exporters can now significantly enhance their footprint in the UK across high-potential categories like medical textiles, protective wear, geo-textiles, industrial fabrics, and agro-tech textiles," Toshniwal said.