Will respond accordingly if UK imposes carbon tax: Piyush Goyal

India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal , has said that the country will respond suitably, if the UK imposes a Carbon Border Adjustment Tax (CBAM) on Indian exports. The statement comes after the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) signed between India and the UK, did not include any explicit provision regarding such a levy.

Trade stance India is not weak, says Goyal Goyal stressed that India is not weak and will respond appropriately to any non-tariff barriers on its trade. He said, "Carbon tax is getting postponed repeatedly, even European Union (EU) hasn't implemented yet." He also noted that the UK's CBAM is a concern for the EU's industry as it would raise Europe's export and manufacturing costs.

Tax implementation UK plans to implement CBAM by 2027 The UK government plans to implement CBAM by 2027, a policy that would impose a cost on carbon emissions from imports. The tax's liability shall depend on the greenhouse gas emissions intensity of the imported product, and the difference between the carbon price in the country of origin (if any) and what it would have been if produced in UK.

Trade agreement Free trade agreement does not mention carbon tax While the UK's CBAM is set for 2027, India raised concerns during trade talks. The India-UK free trade agreement does not mention Britain's proposed carbon tax. However, if such a tax is imposed in the future and negates trade benefits for India under this deal, the nation will have the right to take steps to mitigate its impact on exports.