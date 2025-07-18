How to correct your voter ID online

Correcting your Indian voter ID online is a straightforward process that can be completed from the comfort of your home. This digital approach saves time and effort, ensuring that your voter information is accurate and up-to-date. Whether it's a name correction or an address update, following these steps will guide you through the process efficiently. Here are some easy steps to help you correct any discrepancies in your voter ID online.

Access portal Visit the official website To start correcting your voter ID details, head to the official website of the Election Commission of India. Go to the section for voter services. This portal offers various options for updating personal information on your voter ID card. Make sure you have a stable internet connection for a seamless experience.

Account setup Log in or register If you're already a registered user, just log-in with your credentials. For new users, you'll have to register by entering some basic details like your name, email address, mobile number. After registering, you'll have to verify your account. Verification is done via a One-Time Password (OTP) sent either to your mobile number or your email address. This step secures your account and personal information.

Form submission Fill out Form 8 To correct your voter ID online, head over to the official portal and search for Form eight, meant for electoral roll corrections. Diligently fill this form with the correct details, particularly regarding name spellings or address discrepancies. Before submitting, double-check all the information you have entered and that it reflects what changes you want to be made. This step ensures the credibility of your voter ID information.

Document verification Upload required documents After filling Form 8, you need to upload scanned copies of required documents for the corrections you have requested. These documents mostly include identity proof (Aadhaar card/passport) and proof of your address (if applicable). It is important to ensure that the documents are clear and legible to ensure the verification process is carried out efficiently. This step is important for the accuracy and credibility of your voter ID information.