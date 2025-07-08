EVs in India will have 'Battery Passport': What is it?

India is gearing up to introduce a "Battery Passport" system for electric vehicles (EVs) . The initiative aims to provide detailed digital information about every EV battery, including its origin, composition, performance, lifecycle, as well as supply chain data. This information will be embedded in a QR code. The move comes as part of the Indian government 's efforts to improve safety standards and boost EV exports.

Unique identification Similar to Aadhaar card for batteries The "Battery Passport" will work like an Aadhaar card for batteries, with each one getting a unique ID. This will include all relevant information about the product. The Niti Aayog is already in talks with various ministries and government departments to discuss this proposed framework.

Policy impact It will be crucial for battery swapping policy The "Battery Passport" system will also play a crucial role in the government's upcoming battery swapping policy. This will let users access information about their EV batteries by simply scanning the QR code printed on them. The need for such a system was first felt after several cases of electric two-wheelers and cars catching fire.