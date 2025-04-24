Lexus reveals its flagship electric sedan with nearly 500km range
What's the story
Lexus has unveiled the latest generation of its popular ES sedan at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show.
The new model represents a major step toward electrification for the brand, joining its growing portfolio of electric vehicles.
The design of this fully electric avatar takes cues from Lexus's LF-ZC concept car, featuring an evolved design philosophy while maintaining the elegance of luxury sedans.
Design details
A closer look at the exterior design
The new ES sedan sports a reimagined spindle grille with lines flowing smoothly from the hood to the corners of the bumper.
It also gets dual L-shaped headlights with integrated daytime running lights and turn signals.
The side profile shows off a coupe-like silhouette, while full-width taillights at the rear make it instantly recognizable.
Customers can choose from seven premium exterior colors for their vehicle.
Interior upgrades
Interior and structural enhancements
Inside, the new ES is a perfect embodiment of Lexus's "Time is Luxury" concept with a clean and sophisticated design.
The driver's area features displays with a special coating to reduce glare and improve visibility.
An innovative bamboo-layered translucent trim adorns the door panels. The vehicle also boasts Mark Levinson surround sound system for an immersive audio experience.
Built on an enhanced GA-K platform, structural improvements have made it 165mm longer than its predecessor, offering more legroom for rear passengers.
Electric specs
Electric models and performance features
Lexus has confirmed two electric models of the new ES: ES 350e and ES 500e.
The front-wheel-drive 350e will have a 165kW electric motor, while the all-wheel-drive 500e will come with a powerful dual-motor powertrain. The former will devlier a range of around 483km.
The vehicle also packs an advanced suspension system and a Dynamic Rear Steering system that can adjust the rear wheel steering angle by up to four degrees, depending on vehicle speed for improved handling and stability.