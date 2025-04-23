BYD's new electric coupe set to challenge Porsche, Mercedes-Benz
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant, BYD, has launched its latest luxury sports car, the Denza Z.
The deep-blue beauty marks BYD's entry into the high-end market, taking on Western giants like Porsche and Mercedes-Benz.
The car was unveiled at Auto Shanghai, China's biggest automobile show, which saw a host of domestic and foreign carmakers from across the globe.
Design and features
The Denza Z is a four-seater all-electric coupe that captures the classic sports car vibe with its low, athletic stance.
It has aggressive headlights, frameless windows, flush-mounted door handles, and large wheels.
The cabin design tapers from the B-pillar to highlight its muscular rear profile.
The car will be offered in hardtop and convertible variants.
Advanced technology in Denza Z
The Denza Z's interior also gets a foldable steering wheel, which not only makes it safer by offering more room in case of a crash but also makes the drive more futuristic.
The car comes with an advanced steer-by-wire system powered by complex AI algorithms, promising smooth everyday driving and sharp control on tracks.
It also gets Disus-M system for real-time suspension adjustments based on road conditions.
BYD's strategy and market position
BYD, the world's largest EV maker, is expanding its footprint in global markets, including India.
The company has a separate line of luxury and performance EVs called Denza. It launched the brand in Europe earlier this month.
Analysts say BYD's frequent launches keep competitors on their toes while its cost structure enables aggressive pricing.
Denza Z is expected to take on the upcoming fully-electric Porsche 911 in select international markets later this year.