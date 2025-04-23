What's the story

Porsche has unveiled a special edition of its iconic 911 model, the 911 Spirit 70.

The latest member of the Porsche family has been designed to echo the brand's design ethos from the 1970s.

The car is based on the Carrera GTS Cabriolet and comes with a unique paint job, an eye-catching livery, and distinctive 'Pasha' patterning throughout its interior.

Only 1,500 units will be up for grabs.