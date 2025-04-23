This limited-run Porsche 911 pays homage to the 1970s
What's the story
Porsche has unveiled a special edition of its iconic 911 model, the 911 Spirit 70.
The latest member of the Porsche family has been designed to echo the brand's design ethos from the 1970s.
The car is based on the Carrera GTS Cabriolet and comes with a unique paint job, an eye-catching livery, and distinctive 'Pasha' patterning throughout its interior.
Only 1,500 units will be up for grabs.
Heritage series
Part of a select collection
The Spirit 70 is the third model in Porsche's series of heritage-themed special edition cars. It follows the Targa 4S Heritage Design and Sport Classic models.
The unique paint color for this car, dubbed Olive Neo, is complemented by center-locking wheels painted gold-gray.
These 20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels are borrowed from the Sport Classic model.
Exterior
Take a look at the design
The Spirit 70's exterior design pays tribute to the 1970s Porsche models.
A trio of stripes runs across the length of the hood, ending at the bumper with "911" characters, just like the decals from that era.
The nose flaunts a unique version of the Porsche crest, mirroring one used by the brand in 1963.
Each door also displays Porsche lettering and door numbers, adding to its vintage appeal.
Inside
What about the interior?
The interior of the 911 Spirit 70 is where the real fun begins.
The seat centers and several other parts are adorned with a funky Pasha pattern, first used by Porsche in the 1970s.
This unique textile and flock yarn combination is finished in black and Olive Neo to match the exterior color scheme.
Buyers also have an option to cover seat backrests and dashboard trim with this material for added aesthetic appeal.
Engine
Performance, pricing, and availability
The 911 Spirit 70 draws power from the Carrera GTS's new T-Hybrid powertrain.
The setup features a turbocharged, 3.6-liter flat-six engine with an electric motor, offering a combined 532hp and 609Nm of torque.
The power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Only 1,500 units of this exclusive model will be produced worldwide, with US deliveries starting in late summer. It carries a price tag of $242,250 (around ₹2 crore).