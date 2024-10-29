Alfa Romeo's latest car celebrates Italian racing legend Nicola Larini
The Alfa Romeo 4C was discontinued in 2020. It returned earlier this year with five special variants to celebrate Abarth's 75th anniversary. Now, the Stellantis Heritage division has launched a new special edition of the 4C called the '4C Collezione GT Nicola Larini.' The vehicle is limited to three units, and pays tribute to the legendary Italian racing driver and 1993 DTM champion.
It is offered in 3 colors
The 4C Collezione GT Nicola Larini comes in three historic shades (Pine Green, Plum Red, and Ochre Yellow) chosen by Nicola Larini himself. The front and rear bumpers are painted in white, while the headlight design with the controversial bug-eyed look has been retained.
Unique features and performance
The special edition cars also get body-colored wheels and front fenders adorned with a Quadrifoglio graphic. The custom hood is embellished with an oversized Alfa Romeo logo and Nicola Larini's signature. Under the hood, the 4C continues to pack its turbocharged 1.75-liter engine which produces 237hp of power and 349Nm of torque. It sends power to the rear wheels through a dual-clutch, six-speed automatic transmission.
Pricing and availability
The Alfa Romeo 4C Collezione GT Nicola Larini is yet to make it to production. Only three units of the car will be built and the company is yet to disclose their price.