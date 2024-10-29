Summarize Simplifying... In short Mercedes-Benz is set to launch its F1-inspired AMG C 63 S E Performance in India, boasting a powerful 680hp engine and advanced features like a nine-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel steering.

The car's design includes wider front wheel arches, larger optional wheels, and an AMG grille with active shutters.

The car's design includes wider front wheel arches, larger optional wheels, and an AMG grille with active shutters.

Inside, it mirrors the standard C-Class with a large touchscreen and digital instrument cluster, all for an estimated price of ₹1.3-1.4 crore.

It will get a hybrid powertrain

Mercedes-Benz will launch its F1-inspired car in India next month

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:34 pm Oct 29, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch its latest offering, the AMG C 63 S E Performance, on November 12. The new generation car draws inspiration from Formula 1 vehicles, and will sit above the C43 in the carmaker's line-up here. It comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine with a rear-mounted electric motor, instead of a V8 setup.

Powertrain

A look at its performance

The AMG C 63 S E Performance has an insane 680hp on offer, with the four-cylinder engine delivering 475hp and the electric motor providing a further 205hp. The car also comes with a turbocharger with an integrated electric motor that runs on a 400V electrical system. This cutting-edge tech, taken from Mercedes's F1 car, assists the turbine to spool up faster for better performance.

Looks

Advanced features and design

AMG C 63 S E Performance comes with a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive. It also features four-wheel steering, where the rear wheels can turn up to 2.5-degrees in the opposite direction to the front ones (up to 100km/h), or up to 0.7-degrees in the same direction at higher speeds. Its exterior features wider front wheel arches than the regular C-Class, optional larger wheels, and an iconic AMG grille with active shutters that adjust according to engine cooling needs.

Cost

Interior and pricing

The interior of the AMG C 63 S E Performance is identical to the standard C-Class, with a large touchscreen and digital instrument cluster. It also flaunts an all-black theme with an AMG-specific steering wheel. The new model is likely to be priced between ₹1.3-1.4 crore, putting it a notch above the C43 in Mercedes's lineup which currently retails at ₹98.25 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).