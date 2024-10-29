Summarize Simplifying... In short The Brabus Rocket GTS, a hatchback with a design reminiscent of Darth Vader's helmet, boasts a powerful hybrid powertrain that combines a twin-turbo V8 engine and an electric motor, delivering a whopping 986hp.

The car's interior matches its sleek exterior with carbon-fiber trim and quilted leather.

Despite its hefty price tag of around ₹8.6 crore, its unique design and high performance are expected to attract car enthusiasts worldwide.

It is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S

This hatchback looks like Darth Vader's helmet from 'Star Wars'

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:24 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story Brabus, the famous tuning expert for Mercedes-Benz, has unveiled its latest creation - the Rocket GTS. The hatchback is based on the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance coupe, and is limited to 25 units. The vehicle marries the long-hood proportions and swept-back styling of an elegant coupe with a raised rear end. The Rocket GTS's design is similar to Darth Vader's helmet (from Star Wars), especially with its strong vertical strakes in the grille, which resemble the Sith Lord's mouthpiece.

A unique blend of power and style

The Rocket GTS's rear end has been heavily revised with an extended roofline that drops sharply at the taillights. The body is fully composed of exposed carbon fiber, giving it an aerodynamic appearance with a lip spoiler flowing from sharp creases over rear wheels.

Enhanced performance

The Rocket GTS's hybrid powertrain combines a twin-turbo 4.5-liter V8 engine with an electric motor, producing a mind-boggling 986hp and as much as 1,820Nm of torque. However, to safeguard the nine-speed automatic transmission, Brabus has capped the output at 1,620Nm. This setup enables the car to go from 0-100km/h in mere 2.6 seconds and hit a top speed of nearly 317km/h.

A look inside the Rocket GTS

Just like the outside, the inside of Rocket GTS is equally stunning with generous use of carbon-fiber trim on the steering wheel, doors, and center console. The seats and center armrest get quilted leather, while the dashboard is dressed in suede upholstery. Brabus has also designed a custom luggage compartment to match the car's opulent leather look.

A look at the pricing

The Brabus Rocket GTS comes with a hefty price tag, starting at €945,762 (around ₹8.6 crore). This makes it much more expensive than the E Performance coupe on which it is based. Despite its high cost, the vehicle's unique design and powerful performance are expected to attract car enthusiasts worldwide.