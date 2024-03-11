Next Article

2025 Mercedes-AMG E53 goes official in hybrid guise: Check features

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:43 pm Mar 11, 202403:43 pm

What's the story Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the E53, a hybrid vehicle available in both sedan and wagon styles. The car boasts a 443hp, 3.0-liter, inline-six petrol engine, an upgrade from the previous model's 429hp. This engine is combined with a 161hp electric motor, giving a total output of 577hp. With launch control, the combined power briefly jumps to 603hp. The E53 can hit 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds for the sedan, and 3.9 seconds for the wagon, with top speeds of 249.4km/h.

Features

Performance and electric range of the new E53

The E53 offers an optional AMG Driver's Package, which increases the top speed to 280km/h for the sedan and 275km/h for the wagon. Running on electric power alone, the E53 can reach speeds of up to 140km/h. The plug-in hybrid system includes a battery with a usable capacity of 21.22kWh, providing over 100km of electric range. In comparison to the non-AMG E-Class, the E53 has a stiffer body, larger brakes, standard rear-wheel steering, and adaptive suspension with variable damping.

Specs

Design and future of the Mercedes-AMG E53

The exterior of the E53 features an illuminated grid-like grille, wider front fenders, and quad exhaust round tips. Also, the front axle is a bit wider than on a regular E-Class. Mercedes-Benz is not mulling two-door versions since the AMG E53 Coupe and AMG E53 Convertible will not return for a new generation. These cars will be replaced with new CLE53 models, and will pack an inline-six engine. However, they will not be plug-in hybrids.

Cost

What about its pricing and availability?

Mercedes-AMG plans to bring only the sedan version to the US, with pricing details to be announced closer to its launch later this year. To note, the previous AMG E53 model had a starting price of $81,300 (around Rs. 67.3 lakh) in the country.