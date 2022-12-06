Auto

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance debuts as a PHEV sedan

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 06, 2022, 09:59 am 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance sprints from 0-96km/h in 3.2 seconds (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its AMG S 63 E Performance sedan for the global markets. As for the highlights, the premium four-wheeler has an aggressive design and a luxurious four-seater cabin loaded with tech-based features. It draws power from a plug-in hybrid powertrain that puts out a maximum power of 791hp and allows the car to sprint from 0-96km/h in 3.2 seconds.

Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance offers the perfect combination of good looks, opulent interiors, and great performance. In fact, it is the most powerful S-Class the brand has ever made.

The car should rack up decent sales in the international markets. It should also make its way to our shores via the completely built unit (CBU) route.

The car has 21-inch wheels and 4 exhaust tips

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance has a sloping roofline, a sculpted hood, a large grille with vertical louvers and an AMG emblem, a wide air vent, and sleek swept-back headlights. It is flanked by black B-pillars, ORVMs, and stylish 21-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a diffuser, and four trapezoidal exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

The four-wheeler gets an HUD and flat-bottom steering wheel

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance has a luxurious four-seater cabin, featuring a head-up display, a dual-tone dashboard, rectangular AC vents, special AMG upholstery, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a digital instrument cluster and a floating-type MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

It attains a top speed of 290km/h

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance packs a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8 engine (603hp/900Nm), an electric motor (188hp/320Nm), and a 13.1kWh battery. The setup delivers a combined output of 791hp/1,430Nm and allows the car to accelerate from 0-96km/h in 3.2 seconds. It also hits a top speed of 290km/h. A 9-speed automatic gearbox handles transmission duties. Adaptive air suspension and active roll stabilization ensure better performance.

Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance are yet to be revealed. However, in the US, the luxury sedan should sport a price figure of around $170,000 (roughly Rs. 1.4 crore).