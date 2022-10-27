Auto

Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition is limited-run hot hatch

Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition is limited-run hot hatch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 27, 2022, 12:08 am 2 min read

Only 1,500 units of Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition will be made (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has launched the 40th Anniversary Edition of the 2023 Golf GTI in the US market to commemorate a successful run of four decades of the model. The hot hatch is offered in two exclusive paint schemes: Tornado Red and Urano Gray. Only 1,500 units of the car will be produced. The vehicle is powered by a 2.0-liter, turbocharged petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Golf GTI is one of the most popular hot hatchback models for Volkswagen across the globe.

The iconic car has a large fanbase due to its excellent ride and handling characteristics, without compromising on practicality.

The 40th Anniversary Edition is the second special edition model conceptualized by Volkswagen, US after the Golf R 20 Years edition.

Exteriors The hatchback sports dual exhaust tips and 19-inch alloy wheels

The Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition has an aggressive design and features a sculpted bonnet, projector LED headlamps, a light-bar-like full-width DRL, diamond-shaped fog lights, a wide air dam, and a front splitter. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, honeycomb pattern graphics, "40" decals, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and dual exhaust tips are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 241hp, 2.0-liter engine

The Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition draws power from a 2.0-liter, inline-four, turbocharged petrol engine that is mated to either a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The mill generates 241hp of maximum power and 370Nm of peak torque.

Interiors It features 'Scalepaper Plaid' fabric upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel

Inside, the Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, a GTI-specific 'Scalepaper Plaid' fabric upholstery, a leather-wrapped three-spoke steering wheel with a "40" logo, automatic climate control, and sporty pedals. It packs a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console sourced from the standard model. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition: Pricing

In the US, only 1,500 units of the Volkswagen Golf GTI 40th Anniversary Edition will be available. The hot hatch retails at $33,055 (approximately Rs. 27.12 lakh) for the manual gearbox variant and $33,855 (roughly Rs. 27.78 lakh) for the model with DSG gearbox.