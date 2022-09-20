Auto

2023 KTM 890 Adventure R breaks cover: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 20, 2022, 10:44 am 2 min read

2023 KTM 890 Adventure R is equipped with steering damper (Photo credit: KTM)

KTM has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the 890 Adventure R in the global markets. The bike is heavily inspired by the 450 Rally motorcycle and features a minimalist design philosophy. The brand has used the latest 6D Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to improve the ride and handling capabilities of the bike. It is powered by an 889cc, parallel-twin engine.

KTM is one of the most popular brands when it comes to off-road racing events like Motocross World Championship and the FIM Cross-Country Rallies World Championship.

The brand also dominated in the Dakar Rally with 18 consecutive wins between 2001 and 2019.

The updated 890 Adventure R model embodies the expertise of the Austrian bikemaker by providing better off-roading capabilities, even for novice riders.

Design The ADV flaunts a prominent beak and a side-slung exhaust

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R is based on the brand's tried and tested rally-based design. It flaunts a prominent beak, an upright windscreen, an LED headlamp with integrated DRLs, a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a bash plate, a side-slung exhaust, and a tapering tail section with a sleek LED taillight. It packs a 5.0-inch TFT console and rides on wire-spoke wheels.

Information It is offered with an 889cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 890 Adventure R is powered by a potent 889cc, 4-stroke, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a PASC anti-hopping clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 103hp and a peak torque of 100Nm.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

For the safety of the rider, the 890 Adventure R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control with 6D IMU, and riding modes. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by WP XPLOR inverted forks on the front and WP XPLOR PDS mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure R are yet to be disclosed by the Austrian marque. Unfortunately for us though, it is highly unlikely for the motorcycle to reach the Indian market anytime soon.