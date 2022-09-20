Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: The SUV's top 5 features explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 20, 2022, 05:05 am 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is backed by two hybrid powertrain options (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set for the launch of the Grand Vitara this festive season. The flagship SUV will be retailed via the brand's NEXA outlets and shall be offered in six trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. It gets a few segment-first facilities such as a head-up display and a 360-degree-view camera. Here's our pick of the top five features.

Feature #1 Head-up display

A head-up display or HUD is a small screen that is positioned in the driver's line of sight to avoid distraction. It shows essential information such as the speed, distance covered, navigation guidance, warning lights, and engine revs, among others, on either the windscreen or a transparent pop-up panel. This feature will only be available on Vitara's two strong-hybrid variants: Zeta+ and Alpha+.

Feature #2 360-degree-view camera

A 360-degree-view or surround-view camera is a function that aids the maneuvering of vehicles through narrow or obstacle-ridden spaces. It utilizes four or more cameras positioned at the front, rear, and sides of the car to provide a bird-eye-like view of the surroundings. This eliminates the need for a spotter. It is offered in the Alpha and Alpha+ trims of the SUV.

Feature #3 Driving modes

Driving modes are used in modern-age cars to alter the responses of the vehicle according to the requirement. It is basically a software-based feature that changes how the throttle and steering behave, along with altering the engine's power output. This allows for better control while driving through tricky situations such as heavy rain or snow. It is available on the Alpha and Alpha+ variants.

Feature #4 Tire pressure monitoring system

The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) allows the driver to check the pressure on each wheel without the need to physically assess them. It uses specialized sensors fitted inside the wheels, which relay instantaneous information to the control unit via a wireless module. This information is critical, as it can prevent accidents due to over/under-inflated tires. This feature is offered on the Alpha+ trim.

Feature #5 Panoramic sunroof

A panoramic sunroof is an extended version of a regular-sized sunroof. It is typically made of laminated glass that spans both the front and rear seats to provide natural lighting inside the cabin and adds to the overall airy feeling. Maruti Suzuki is offering this feature for the first time in the Indian market. It will available on the Zeta+, Alpha, and Alpha+ variants.