Mercedes-Benz commences bookings for locally-assembled EQS 580 4MATIC: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 19, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC has DC fast charging capabilities (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has opened the order books for the EQS 580 4MATIC in India against a token amount of Rs. 25 lakh. Unlike its AMG counterpart, the electric sedan will be brought here via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and locally assembled at the brand's Chakan facility in Pune, Maharashtra. The assembly of the vehicle will begin on the same day as its launch.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz has been moving toward a green future under the "EQ" moniker. The brand has been developing new electric mobility solutions underpinned by the Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA) modular platform.

The German marque is now bringing in the more-powerful EQS 580 4MATIC variant in India with a dual motor setup.

It will be the first all-electric offering from the brand to be assembled here.

Exteriors The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline and all-LED lighting

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC has an aerodynamic body and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, digital LED headlights, full-width DRLs, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, chrome-surrounded window lining, flared wheel arches, and 19- to 22-inch alloy wheels. Connected LED taillamps and a diffuser are available at the rear end.

Information It has a claimed range of up to 676km

The EQS 580 4MATIC draws power from dual electric motors linked to a 107.8kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup generates 523hp of maximum power, 855Nm of peak torque, and has a claimed driving range of up to 676km.

Interiors The EV features active ambient lighting and four-zone climate control

Inside, the EQS 580 4MATIC has a luxurious cabin and features a near-flat floor, a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated seats, four-zone climate control, a wireless charger, active ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan houses the 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen with support for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the EQS 580 4MATIC will be disclosed by Mercedes-Benz during the launch event on September 30. We expect the EV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).