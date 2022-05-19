Auto

Ahead of global debut, new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV teased

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 19, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC will break cover on June 1 (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil its next-generation GLC SUV on June 1. It should arrive in India later this year. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser showcasing the rear fascia of the car. The picture suggests that the vehicle will have a window wiper and split-style taillights. It will be backed by electrified petrol and diesel powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC will offer an all-new look and more features as compared to its predecessor. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets.

It is likely to arrive in India as a completely-built unit (CBU) and will take on rivals such as the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and the BMW X3.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser

The new generation of the most dynamic Mercedes-Benz SUV – 100 percent electrified.#MercedesBenz will unveil the new #GLC on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on the Mercedes me media: https://t.co/SabaariGWm pic.twitter.com/q51LweoB0c — Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) May 16, 2022

Exteriors The car will sport a new grille and door-mounted ORVMs

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will have a lengthy hood, a large new grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and stylish alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end. The dimensions are expected to remain unchanged.

Interiors The SUV will get a sunroof and a 360-degree-view camera

The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC will offer a premium 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, cruise control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags.

Performance Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC should run on 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines linked to an all-wheel-drive system and a mild-hybrid setup that will pump out an additional power of around 19.7hp/200Nm. A plug-in hybrid version with an all-electric range of "more than 100km" will also be offered in some markets. However, it is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.

Information Mercedes-Benz GLC: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC in India will be announced at the time of its debut. It should carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom).