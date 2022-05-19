Ahead of global debut, new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC SUV teased
German automaker Mercedes-Benz will unveil its next-generation GLC SUV on June 1. It should arrive in India later this year. In the latest development, the brand has put out a teaser showcasing the rear fascia of the car. The picture suggests that the vehicle will have a window wiper and split-style taillights. It will be backed by electrified petrol and diesel powertrains.
- The 2023 version of the Mercedes-Benz GLC will offer an all-new look and more features as compared to its predecessor. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets.
- It is likely to arrive in India as a completely-built unit (CBU) and will take on rivals such as the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and the BMW X3.
The new generation of the most dynamic Mercedes-Benz SUV – 100 percent electrified.#MercedesBenz will unveil the new #GLC on Wednesday, 1 June 2022 at 5:00 p.m. (CEST) on the Mercedes me media: https://t.co/SabaariGWm pic.twitter.com/q51LweoB0c— Mercedes-Benz Press (@MB_Press) May 16, 2022
The new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will have a lengthy hood, a large new grille, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, and a wide air vent. It will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, door-mounted ORVMs, and stylish alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps will be available on the rear end. The dimensions are expected to remain unchanged.
The upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLC will offer a premium 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, cruise control, a sunroof, a wireless charger, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should pack an 11.9-inch MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by a 360-degree-view camera, ABS, EBD, electronic stability control, and multiple airbags.
The new Mercedes-Benz GLC should run on 2.0-liter petrol and diesel engines linked to an all-wheel-drive system and a mild-hybrid setup that will pump out an additional power of around 19.7hp/200Nm. A plug-in hybrid version with an all-electric range of "more than 100km" will also be offered in some markets. However, it is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.
The availability and pricing details of the new-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC in India will be announced at the time of its debut. It should carry a premium over the current model which begins at Rs. 62 lakh (ex-showroom).