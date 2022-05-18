Auto

Triumph Tiger 1200 to debut in India on May 24

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2022, 06:45 pm 2 min read

Bookings for the Triumph Tiger 1200 had started in December last year (Photo credit: Triumph)

Triumph will launch its Tiger 1200 range in India on May 24. The announcement was made by the brand on social media. The company had started accepting pre-bookings for the vehicle in December last year and deliveries are likely to begin by the end of this month. The ADV has good looks, many riding aids, and is backed by a 1,160cc, inline-triple engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Triumph has a rich history of racing on the track and in rally conditions. It is one of the oldest motorcycle brands.

The Tiger 1200 range is a flagship offering in the adventure tourer category. It offers cutting-edge tech-based features, coupled with excellent ride and handling characteristics.

When launched in India, it will go against BMW R 1250 GS and Ducati Multistrada V4.

Design The bike has split-style seats and a windscreen

The Triumph Tiger 1200 has a tall transparent windscreen, a muscular fuel tank, a prominent beak, an all-LED lighting setup, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, and an upswept exhaust. The adventure bike packs a 7.0-inch color TFT instrument console with support for smartphone connectivity. The GT models ride on alloy wheels, while the off-road-focused Rally variants get spoked rims.

Information It is fueled by a 147hp, 1,160cc engine

Both the GT and the Rally variants of the Triumph Tiger 1200 are powered by a 1,160cc, inline, 3-cylinder engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox. The motor generates a maximum power of 147hp and 130Nm of peak torque.

Safety The ADV gets multiple riding modes and dual-channel ABS

The Triumph Tiger 1200 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better handling. It also gets multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by 49mm inverted telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Triumph Tiger 1200: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Triumph Tiger 1200 range in India will be disclosed during the launch event on May 24. We expect the adventure tourer to start at around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).