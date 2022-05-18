2022 TVS iQube e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 98,654
TVS Motor Company has launched an updated version of its all-electric iQube scooter in India at a starting price of Rs. 98,654. It is now available in three variants: iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The EV gets two battery pack options and a 4.4kW hub-mounted motor. The company has started production of all three variants, and the deliveries are expected to commence soon.
- The electric scooter market has been booming in India in recent years with almost all manufacturers trying to jump on the electrification bandwagon.
- TVS had earlier launched the iQube in select cities with a smaller battery.
- However, with the competition heating up, the Chennai-based bikemaker has unveiled the 2022 version of its e-scooter with a larger battery pack and new tech-based features.
The TVS iQube has a sporty look, featuring a rounded front apron that houses a sleek LED headlight, a flat seat with a 32-liter storage compartment beneath it, a flat footboard, and an LED taillight. It packs a 5.0/7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with a Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect system and a pillion grab rail. All three variants of the e-scooter ride on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.
The TVS iQube packs a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to either a 3.04kWh battery pack (iQube and iQube S) or a larger 4.56kWh battery (iQube ST). It can sprint from 0-40km/h in just 4.2 seconds and delivers a claimed range of 140km per charge.
TVS has equipped the iQube with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with regenerative braking. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin hydraulic shock absorber setup on the rear. The battery packs are IP67-rated for protection against dust and water.
In India, the 2022 TVS iQube starts at Rs. 98,654 for the base model, while the S variant is priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The pricing information of the iQube ST is yet to be disclosed.