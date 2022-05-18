Auto

2022 TVS iQube e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 98,654

2022 TVS iQube e-scooter launched in India at Rs. 98,654

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 18, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

The 2022 TVS iQube is available in three variants (Photo credit: TVS Motor Company)

TVS Motor Company has launched an updated version of its all-electric iQube scooter in India at a starting price of Rs. 98,654. It is now available in three variants: iQube, iQube S, and iQube ST. The EV gets two battery pack options and a 4.4kW hub-mounted motor. The company has started production of all three variants, and the deliveries are expected to commence soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The electric scooter market has been booming in India in recent years with almost all manufacturers trying to jump on the electrification bandwagon.

TVS had earlier launched the iQube in select cities with a smaller battery.

However, with the competition heating up, the Chennai-based bikemaker has unveiled the 2022 version of its e-scooter with a larger battery pack and new tech-based features.

Design The scooter has all-LED lighting setup and smartphone connectivity

The TVS iQube has a sporty look, featuring a rounded front apron that houses a sleek LED headlight, a flat seat with a 32-liter storage compartment beneath it, a flat footboard, and an LED taillight. It packs a 5.0/7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with a Bluetooth-enabled SmartXonnect system and a pillion grab rail. All three variants of the e-scooter ride on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information It promises a range of 140km on a single charge

The TVS iQube packs a 4.4kW hub-mounted electric motor linked to either a 3.04kWh battery pack (iQube and iQube S) or a larger 4.56kWh battery (iQube ST). It can sprint from 0-40km/h in just 4.2 seconds and delivers a claimed range of 140km per charge.

Safety The scooter gets a front disc brake

TVS has equipped the iQube with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with regenerative braking. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a twin hydraulic shock absorber setup on the rear. The battery packs are IP67-rated for protection against dust and water.

Information TVS iQube: Pricing

In India, the 2022 TVS iQube starts at Rs. 98,654 for the base model, while the S variant is priced at Rs. 1.08 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The pricing information of the iQube ST is yet to be disclosed.