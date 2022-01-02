SES Tuff and Hobby electric scooters break cover in India

Jan 02, 2022

Odisha-based Shema Electric has unveiled its SES Tuff and SES Hobby scooters at the EV India Expo 2021. They are a high-speed B2B model and a low-speed youth-oriented vehicle, respectively. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers offer LED illumination, steel wheels, and are fueled by an electric powertrain linked to a 60V 30Ah battery which is detachable.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

Shema Electric claims to have 75 dealerships across 13 states. It will further expand in the next six months to Rajasthan, Punjab, Karnataka, and Gujarat, among others. If the SES Tuff and Hobby scooters are priced competitively here, they will manage to get buyers too. Moreover, the competition in the electric two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The SES Hobby offers a dual-LED headlight

The SES Tuff sports a carriage on the front, a lengthy footboard, a single-piece seat, a massive luggage rack on the rear, and a circular headlight. It gets a full-LED setup for lighting, a digital instrument console, and has a payload capacity of 150kg. Meanwhile, the SES Hobby flaunts a dual-LED headlight, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and steel wheels.

Information They deliver a range of up to 150km

SES Tuff and Hobby pack an electric motor paired to a 60V 30Ah battery. The former delivers a range of 150km and a top speed of 60km/h. Meanwhile, the latter hits a top speed of 25km/h and promises a range of 100km.

Safety They get dual rear shock absorbers

To ensure the safety of the rider, the SES Tuff and Hobby are equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear whether ABS is also available. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the two scooters are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about their availability?

The details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the SES Tuff and Hobby scooters in India will be disclosed at the time of their launch. It should take place here soon.