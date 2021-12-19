Auto Shengshi GK350, with Honda CB300R-inspired looks, debuts in China

Shengshi launches GK350 bike in China

Chinese automaker Shengshi has launched the GK350 motorbike in its home country. As for the highlights, the neo-retro naked bike draws styling cues from the Honda CB300R and gets lots of features including a key-less start and a tire pressure monitoring system. It is powered by a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 38.9hp.

The Shengshi GK350 is the Chinese lookalike of the Honda CB300R. Its good looks, a boatload of features, and affordable pricing make it one to look out for in the market. If the bike proves to be a success in the country, the company might also introduce it in India in the future. It is a well-rounded product in every sense.

The Shengshi GK350 has a sloping fuel tank with a powered cover and extensions, a stepped-up single-piece seat, an underbelly pan, a twin-tip exhaust, and round mirrors. The bike packs a Bluetooth-enabled LCD instrument console with support for navigation, a circular LED headlight with DRL, and backlit switches. It also gets eye-catching graphics and rides on spoked wheels shod in tubeless tires.

Under the hood, the Shengshi GK350 neo-retro bike runs on a 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. The mill churns out a maximum power of 38.9hp and a peak torque of 32.8Nm.

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Shengshi GK350 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 43mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In China, the Shengshi GK350 sports a price figure of CNY 22,800 (around Rs. 2.72 lakh). However, no details pertaining to the motorbike's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.