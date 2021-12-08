Auto Zontes ZT155G, with sporty looks, goes official in Malaysia

Published on Dec 08, 2021

Chinese automaker Zontes Motorcycles has launched its ZT155G scrambler in Malaysia. As for the highlights, the vehicle sports a neo-retro look and offers a full-LED arrangement for lighting, alloy wheels, and an underbelly exhaust. Under the hood, it draws power from a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.5hp. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Zontes ZT155G is a good-looking motorbike with great features, that offers more value for money as compared to its rivals, including the Yamaha XSR 155. If the two-wheeler does make its way to India in the future, it will be an attractive proposition in the market. The competition around the Rs. 2 lakh mark will also increase significantly.

Design The bike has bar-end mirrors and weighs 117kg

The Zontes ZT155G has a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, an underbelly exhaust, a round headlight, and circular bar-end mirrors. It gets bright yellow paint too. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in block-pattern tires. It can store 20 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 117kg.

Information It runs on a 19hp, 155cc engine

The Zontes ZT155G neo-retro scrambler is powered by a 155cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.5hp at 9,250rpm and a peak torque of 16Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety It gets inverted front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Zontes ZT155G is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the scrambler motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Zontes ZT155G: Pricing

The Zontes ZT155G sports a price figure of MYR 9,800 (around Rs. 1.75 lakh) in Malaysia. Meanwhile, no details regarding the scrambler bike's arrival in India have been revealed yet.