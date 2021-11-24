Royal Enfield reveals limited-run 120th anniversary editions of 650 twins

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 12:20 pm

Royal Enfield 650 twins 120th anniversary edition motorcycles unveiled

Royal Enfield has unveiled the 120th year anniversary editions of its Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles at EICMA 2021 in Italy. The special models are limited to 480 units and have been developed to mark 120 years of Royal Enfield. The special 650 twins have been handcrafted and feature an all-black design. However, there are no mechanical changes.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The 120th anniversary editions of Royal Enfield 650 twins will be a hit amongst bike enthusiasts and Royal Enfield fans. The bikes are inspired by the heroic Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 250 from the 1960s. The handcrafted badges on the bikes are developed in collaboration with 'Sirpi Senthil' artisans from Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu. Customers can register their interest on the website.

Design

The fuel tank wears unique serial number

Royal Enfield 650 twins 120th anniversary editions feature a blacked-out look with a black chrome treatment on the fuel tank, which also bears a die-cast brass badge, the company's iconic hand-painted pinstripes, and the unique serial number of each model. The bikes also have a side panel symbol to highlight 120 years of Royal Enfield while the exhaust and rounded headlight remain the same.

Information

Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox

The Royal Enfield 650 twins anniversary editions are fueled by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that churns out 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. The motor comes linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Dual-channel ABS is provided for safety

For the safety of the rider, the limited edition Royal Enfield 650 twins are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling while applying brakes. The suspension duties are taken care of by a 41mm fork on the front side and twin coil-over shocks on the rear end.

Pocket-pinch

Royal Enfield 650 twins 120th anniversary edition: Availability

The prices of the special edition Royal Enfield 650 twins are yet to be announced. As for the availability, 120 units each will be offered in India, America, Europe, and South East Asia, comprising 60 units of the Interceptor 650 and 60 units of Continental GT 650. In India, the bikes will be up for grabs via from December 6 onwards.