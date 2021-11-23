Special edition Royal Enfield 650 twins to debut this week

Royal Enfield will unveil the '120 Year Edition' models of its flagship Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorbikes later this week, the company has confirmed via a teaser video. The special 650 twins will break cover at the EICMA 2021 show which will be held between November 25-28. They will come with some cosmetic upgrades but no mechanical changes are expected.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The special edition 650 twins will be unveiled to commemorate the 120th anniversary of Royal Enfield. The first Royal Enfield motorcycle was launched in 1901 by Bob Walker Smith and Frenchman Jules Gobiet in London. With unique graphics and badges, the commemorative models will attract more bike enthusiasts. These vehicles will be launched in India after their unveiling later this week.

Design

The motorcycles will get unique design on the fuel tank

The Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 special editions will feature a chrome-finished body with blacked-out engine casings and a sloping fuel tank with a gold motif on the top, a unique badge on the side, and hand-painted pinstripes. They will also sport a flat-type seat, dual chrome exhausts, a circular headlamp, rounded mirrors, and a semi-digital instrument console.

Information

A 47hp engine will fuel the two-wheelers

The 120 Year Edition models of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be fueled by a 649cc, parallel-twin motor that makes 47hp of power at 7,150rpm and 52Nm of peak torque at 5,250rpm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety

Disc brakes will be offered for safety

The special Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bikes will be taken care of by a 41mm fork on the front side and dual coil-over shocks on the rear end.

Information

How much will these special edition bikes cost?

Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the special edition Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 at the time of launch. They might carry a slight premium over the standard models which start at Rs. 2.81 lakh and Rs. 2.98 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom).