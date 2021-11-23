Audi Q5 (facelift) launched in India at Rs. 59 lakh

Published on Nov 23, 2021

Audi launches its Q5 (facelift) SUV in India

German automaker Audi has launched the facelifted iteration of its Q5 SUV in India. It is available in two trim levels: Premium Plus and Technology. The four-wheeler has a refreshed look and a luxurious cabin with a host of tech-based features. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter petrol engine that generates 245hp of power. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The Audi Q5 (facelift) debuted in the global markets in 2020 and its assembly in India had commenced last month. As the assembly is happening locally, the brand has been able to price it competitively to take on rivals like Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60. The vehicle will increase competition in the luxury SUV segment and its bookings are currently open.

The car has LED headlights and a chrome-finished grille

The Audi Q5 (facelift) flaunts a muscular bonnet, a large octagonal chrome-finished grille, a chiseled bumper with brushed aluminium inserts, and redesigned LED headlamps. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 19-inch 'S-design' alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, a reworked bumper, and LED taillights are available on the rear end of the vehicle.

It runs on a 245hp, 2.0-liter engine

The facelifted Audi Q5 is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that is mated to a 7-speed S-Tronic DCT gearbox and Quattro all-wheel-drive system. The motor generates a maximum power of 245hp and a peak torque of 370Nm.

The vehicle gets a B&O sound system and eight airbags

The Audi Q5 has a spacious cabin with a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a B&O Premium 3D sound system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a Virtual Cockpit Plus instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch MIB 3 touchscreen infotainment console with support for Amazon Alexa and connected car technology. Eight airbags, ABS, traction control, and EBD ensure the passengers' safety.

Audi Q5 (facelift): Pricing and availability

In India, the Premium Plus model of the Audi Q5 (facelift) carries a price-tag of Rs. 58.93 lakh, while the Technology variant sports a price-figure of Rs. 63.77 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).