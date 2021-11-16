SKODA KUSHAQ SUV bags 15,000 bookings in India

SKODA receives 15,000 bookings for the KUSHAQ SUV

In a proud moment for Czech automaker SKODA, the KUSHAQ SUV has garnered 15,000 bookings in just over four months of its launch in India. Also, it is likely to get a new mid-level trim soon. The vehicle has an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is available with a choice of two TSI petrol engines. Here are more details.

The KUSHAQ is the brand's first model to be manufactured here under its "India 2.0" strategy. The car is based on the localized MQB-A0-IN platform. The growing sales figures are a testimony to the increasing demand among customers. At its price-point, the SUV goes against rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun.

The car has LED headlights and 17-inch wheels

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a sculpted bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, a wide air vent, and sleek LED headlights with DRLs. It is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and wrap-around LED taillamps are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,651mm and a ground clearance of 188mm.

Two engine options are offered

The SKODA KUSHAQ runs on a 1.0-liter TSI petrol engine that makes 114hp/178Nm and a 1.5-liter TSI petrol mill that generates 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the car are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

The SUV gets six airbags and an electric sunroof

The SKODA KUSHAQ has a spacious 5-seater cabin, featuring a wireless charger, automatic climate control, an electric sunroof, and a 2-spoke power steering wheel. It houses a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors.

SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

In India, the SKODA KUSHAQ starts at Rs. 10.49 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active model and goes up to Rs. 17.99 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Style DSG variant (all prices, ex-showroom, New Delhi).