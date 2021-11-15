Honda Grazia Repsol Edition launched in India at Rs. 87,000

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 03:00 pm

Honda launches Repsol Edition of Grazia scooter in India

Japanese automaker Honda has launched the Repsol Honda Team Edition of its Grazia scooter in India. The two-wheeler flaunts cosmetic changes such as Repsol decals on the front apron and side panels, orange, white, red, and black color accents, as well as vibrant orange-colored wheels. However, its features and mechanicals are the same as the standard model. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The Grazia Repsol Honda Team Edition is Honda's third Repsol model in India after the Hornet 2.0 motorbike and Dio scooter. The new Grazia offers the same performance as its standard counterpart but with sportier better looks to attract fans of MotoGP. Competition in the sub-Rs. 1 lakh two-wheeler segment is expected to increase with this launch.

Design

The scooter has full-LED lighting and alloy wheels

The Honda Grazia Repsol Honda Team Edition has an apron-mounted headlamp, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-stand indicator with an engine cut-off function, and an upswept exhaust. The scooter packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on alloy wheels. It weighs 106kg and has a fuel storage capacity of 5.3-liter.

Information

It runs on an 8hp, 124cc engine

The Honda Grazia Repsol Honda Team Edition draws power from a BS6-compliant 124cc, 4-stroke engine that makes 8.14hp of power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 10.3Nm at 5,000rpm. The mill is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Safety

It gets telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Honda Grazia Repsol Honda Team Edition is equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a drum brake on the rear wheel, and a combined braking system for better handling. Suspension duties on the scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a 3-step adjustable shock absorber on the rear end.

Information

How much does it cost?

In India, the Honda Grazia Repsol Honda Team Edition scooter sports a price-figure of Rs. 87,138. Meanwhile, the standard model falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 77,389-84,714 (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).