Is Hyundai planning to launch IONIQ 5 eSUV in India?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Nov 23, 2021, 12:27 pm

Hyundai IONIQ 5 electric car spotted testing

Hyundai is likely planning to launch the IONIQ 5 electric SUV in India. In the latest development, the car has been spotted testing in Chennai. It was also showcased at Hyundai's new headquarters in Gurugram in July. The IONIQ 5 made its debut in February this year with a unique design, a tech-forward cabin, and a range of up to 481km.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

While Hyundai has not made any announcement regarding the launch of the IONIQ 5 in India, the fact that the company is testing the car here suggests we may get to see the premium EV in the coming months. It will also be one of the very first cars in India to offer Level 2 autonomy.

Exteriors

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is built on the Electric Global Modular Platform and features a clean design with a black band in place of grille, LED headlights and quad DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, dual-tone ORVMs, sculpted doors, and designer wheels with flared arches. A shark fin antenna, roof-mounted spoiler, and LED taillights are available on the rear.

Information

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is offered with an electric motor and two battery options of 58kWh and 72.6kWh. The powertrain delivers a range of up to 481km on a single charge. It can be charged from 10-80% in 18 minutes via a fast-charger.

Interiors

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers a spacious cabin made of sustainable materials. It gets Level 2 autonomous driving support, 2-zone climate control, rear AC vents, hands-free tailgate, and 8-way adjustable seats. It also houses a Bose sound system, a 12.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 12.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. For safety, there are seven airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Pricing and availability

If at all the Hyundai IONIQ 5 comes to India, it will be launched sometime in 2022. In the UK, it starts at £36,995 and by that yardstick, we can expect it to cost around Rs. 37 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.