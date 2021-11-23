Audi Q5 e-tron, with 560km of range, goes official

Audi reveals its Q5 e-tron SUV in China

German automaker Audi has revealed its Q5 e-tron SUV at the Auto Guangzhou 2021 in China. It is offered in three trim levels: 35, 40, and 50. The vehicle has a head-turning look and a luxurious cabin with lots of tech-based features. It is fueled by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 560km on a single charge.

The Q5 e-tron is Audi's second model developed by the Volkswagen-Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (VW-SAIC) joint venture. The car is based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform and will be initially up for grabs in China. If the model proves to be successful, it might make its way to the international markets, including India. It will surely raise competition in the premium SUV segment here.

The car has a single-frame grille and alloy wheels

Audi Q5 e-tron has a sculpted bonnet, a large single-frame grille, a bumper with triangular air vents, and sleek angular headlights. It is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and narrow LED taillamps connected by a full-width lightbar are available on the rear. Dimensions-wise, the car is 4,876mm long, 1,860mm wide, and has a wheelbase of 2,965mm.

The SUV gets up to seven seats

Audi Q5 e-tron has a spacious 3-row cabin with space for six or seven passengers, a large center console, a dashboard that looks similar to the Q4 e-tron, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds

Audi Q5 e-tron 35 packs a 180hp electric motor, a 55kWh battery, and is rear-wheel-drive only. The e-tron 40 variant gets a 204hp electric motor and an 83.4kWh battery while the range-topping 50 model offers a 302hp twin-motor setup, an 83.4kWh battery, and all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 6.7 seconds and promises a range of up to 560km.

Audi Q5 e-tron: Availability

Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the Audi Q5 e-tron in China will be disclosed at the time of its launch. The electric SUV might also arrive in India in the future.