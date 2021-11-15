One-off Ferrari BR20 coupe, with 6.2-liter V12 engine, breaks cover

Ferrari reveals its one-off BR20 coupe

Italian automaker Ferrari's Special Projects division has revealed a new one-off supercar called the BR20. The premium vehicle draws styling cues from the 410 Superamerica and 500 Superfast. It has a luxurious 2-seater cabin and is powered by a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine whose power figures are yet to be disclosed. Here are more details.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The Ferrari BR20 is a coachbuilt one-off model and the identity of its owner has not been revealed. However, the company claims that the client was "deeply involved" in its creation. Such custom-built four-wheelers are gradually becoming a lucrative source of revenue for luxury automakers. The BR20's pricing details have not been disclosed, which indicates that it probably costs a small fortune.

Exteriors

The car has 20-inch wheels and four exhaust tips

The Ferrari BR20 is based on the GTC4 Lusso grand tourer's platform and flaunts a sculpted hood with vents, a wide blacked-out grille with horizontal slats, and swept-back headlights with sleek DRLs. It is flanked by two doors, ORVMs, and 20-inch diamond-finished, multi-spoke wheels. An aerodynamic air channel, a spoiler, circular taillamps, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear.

Information

It runs on a 6.2-liter V12 engine

Ferrari BR20 draws power from a 6.2-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine sourced from the GTC4 Lusso. In the latter, the mill generates a maximum power of 680hp and a peak torque of 697Nm. The BR20 also gets an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors

The coupe has a flat-bottom steering wheel and leather upholstery

The Ferrari BR20 has a luxurious cabin, featuring two seats with silver cross-stitching, Heritage Testa di Moro dark brown leather upholstery, an oak trim on the rear bench, and a 3-spoke, flat-bottom, multifunctional steering wheel. It also houses a large center console, circular AC vents, and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. Multiple airbags ensure the passengers' safety.

Information

Ferrari BR20: Pricing

Details pertaining to the pricing of the Ferrari BR20 one-off coupe have not been revealed. However, it is expected to be significantly more expensive than the GTC4Lusso which started at $303,750 (around Rs. 2.25 crore) in the US.