Ducati Monster v/s Triumph Street Triple RS: Which is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 15, 2021, 12:45 am

Italian automaker Ducati had launched the 2021 version of its Monster bike in India this September. The two-wheeler flaunts a head-turning look, several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a 937cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. But should you opt for the Monster or the Triumph Street Triple RS, which is another excellent offering around the Rs. 11 lakh price-figure? Let us find out.

Takeaways

Why does the story matter?

The new Ducati Monster is a middleweight naked bike and is available in two trims and three color options. It seems like a great addition to the premium two-wheeler segment in our country and is bound to capture the attention of bike enthusiasts. Meanwhile, the Triumph Street Triple RS, launched here last year, is a dependable sports tourer with five riding modes.

Build

The Monster offers better equipment

Ducati Monster Triumph Street Triple RS

The Ducati Monster sits on an aluminium frame and has an upswept twin-tip exhaust, while the Triumph Street Triple RS is built on a twin-spar chassis and gets an underbelly exhaust. For lighting, both the bikes have LED headlamps, taillights, as well as turn indicators. They also house a TFT instrument console but only the Ducati gets a fly screen.

Information

The Street Triple RS can store more fuel

Ducati Monster has a saddle height of 820mm, a wheelbase of 1,474mm, and a fuel storage capacity of 14 liters. The Triumph Street Triple RS gets a 17.4-liter fuel tank, a saddle height of 825mm, and a wheelbase of 1,405mm. They both weigh 166kg.

Performance

The Street Triple RS packs a more powerful engine

The Ducati Monster runs on a BS6-compliant 937cc, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 109.8hp and a peak torque of 93Nm. Meanwhile, the Triumph Street Triple RS is fueled by a 765cc, liquid-cooled, 3-cylinder mill that makes 121.3hp of power and a peak torque of 79Nm. Both the bikes get a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety

The Monster has wheelie control and cornering ABS

Ducati Monster and Triumph Street Triple RS have disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and traction control. The former also gets cornering ABS, wheelie control, and three riding modes, while the latter offers five riding modes. Suspension duties on the Monster are handled by 43mm front forks and a rear mono-shock, while Street Triple RS gets 41mm inverted front forks and an Ohlins STX40 rear unit.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Triumph Street Triple RS costs Rs. 11.35 lakh, while the Ducati Monster falls in the price-bracket of Rs. 10.99-11.24 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The Street Triple RS has a more powerful engine. However, our vote goes in favor of the Monster thanks to its better looks and more features. It also bears a slightly lower price-tag.