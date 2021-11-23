Harley-Davidson Sportster S v/s Ducati Diavel 1260: Which is better?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Published on Nov 23, 2021, 12:20 am

Harley-Davidson will launch its Sportster S bike in India next month. To recall, it had debuted in the global markets this July. The two-wheeler has an old-school design, gets several electronic riding aids, and runs on a 1,252cc engine. So, in the Rs. 15-20 lakh range, should you buy the Sportster S or Ducati Diavel 1260, which is another great model?

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The Sportster S is an important model for Harley-Davidson in India as the brand has ceased its operations here and retails its bikes via Hero Motorcorp. The debut of the Sportster S will now increase competition in the market. Meanwhile, the Diavel 1260 had debuted here in June in two variants and continues to be an attraction for those looking for a premium tourer.

Build

The Sportster S offers better technology

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a rider-only saddle, and high-mounted twin exhausts. The Ducati Diavel 1260 gets a muscular fuel tank, stepped-up seat, and a short, twin-tip exhaust. Both the bikes offer a full-LED setup for lighting, black alloy wheels, and pack a TFT instrument console. However, the Sportster S has a larger screen and provides Bluetooth connectivity.

Information

The Diavel 1260 has a longer wheelbase

The Sportster S has a wheelbase of 1,520mm, a fuel storage capacity of 11.8-liter, and weighs 221kg. On the other hand, the Diavel 1260 has a 17-liter fuel tank, a wheelbase of 1,600mm, and weighs 249kg and 251kg, respectively, for the standard and S models.

Performance

The Diavel 1260 has a greater power output

Harley-Davidson Sportster S runs on a 1,252cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 121hp and a peak torque of 125Nm. The Ducati Diavel 1260 draws power from a 1,262cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled mill that churns out a maximum power of 162hp and a peak torque of 129Nm. A 6-speed manual gearbox handles transmission duties on both the motorcycles.

Safety

Both the bikes get inverted front forks and riding modes

In terms of safety equipment, Harley-Davidson Sportster S and Ducati Diavel 1260 get disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, cruise control, traction control, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on both the two-wheelers are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict

Which one should you buy?

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S is expected to cost around Rs. 15 lakh, while the Ducati Diavel 1260 is priced at Rs. 18.49 lakh for the standard variant and Rs. 21.49 for the S model. Our vote goes in favor of the Sportser S as it offers better looks, more technology, and excellent performance while being slightly more affordable.